Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 0.6%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

