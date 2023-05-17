Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

