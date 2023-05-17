Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.60. 109,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 215,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 470.8% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 83,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

