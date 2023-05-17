TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
