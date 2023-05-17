TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

