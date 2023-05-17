Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 840 call options.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 411,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

