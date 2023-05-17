Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 840 call options.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 411,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
