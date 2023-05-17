Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.83 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and approximately $12.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00007382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,103.39 or 1.00045387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.99701904 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $16,762,591.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

