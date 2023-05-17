Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

