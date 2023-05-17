Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,895 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

