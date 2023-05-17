Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

