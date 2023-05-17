Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

