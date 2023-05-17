Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 202,439 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.