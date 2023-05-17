Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 660.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

