Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,225 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

