TMC the metals company Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TMC the metals in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of TMC opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $89,163.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 768,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $34,537.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

