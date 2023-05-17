TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

