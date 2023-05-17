TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,689 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $59,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.14. 112,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

