TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $72,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 634,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

