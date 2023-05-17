TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 27,880 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $50,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 599,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,224. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

