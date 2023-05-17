TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of HealthEquity worth $54,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 271,414 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after purchasing an additional 232,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 172,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.