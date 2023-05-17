TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $42,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 50,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.