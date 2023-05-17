TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $96.64 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,570 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $96,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $14,083,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 581,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,849. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

