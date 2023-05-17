TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $63.27 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $63,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

KEYS traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. 1,359,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,556. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

