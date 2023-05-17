TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. 515,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

