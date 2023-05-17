TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 33,575 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $67,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.96. The stock had a trading volume of 109,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,854. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

