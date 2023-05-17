TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 245,030 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 561.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,030 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of WEX worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.34. 62,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,999. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

