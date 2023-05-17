Threshold (T) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $270.81 million and $6.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,704.42 or 1.00084293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,770,732.7812 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02748003 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,945,676.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

