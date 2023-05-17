Thomas B. Raterman Buys 2,500 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $238,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.18%. On average, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.