The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 683,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in St. Joe by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

