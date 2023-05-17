The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,034.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 465,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,668,000 after purchasing an additional 424,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.