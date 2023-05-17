The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHWGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,034.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 465,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,668,000 after purchasing an additional 424,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

