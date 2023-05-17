The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.25

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 14756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

