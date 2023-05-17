The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16,571.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,864 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. 402,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,646. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

