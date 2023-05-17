The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in April

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Marcus Price Performance
NYSE:MCS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.23.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Marcus Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $9,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $5,051,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 903.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
Featured Articles
