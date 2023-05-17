The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in April

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $9,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $5,051,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 903.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

