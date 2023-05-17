The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $71,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 332,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,663,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

