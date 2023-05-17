The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUBA Get Rating ) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.92% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

