The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.