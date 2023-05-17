The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

HIG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 2,261,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.