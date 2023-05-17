The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,369. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.