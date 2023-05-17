The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,369. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.04.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
