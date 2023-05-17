The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

