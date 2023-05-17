Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tharisa stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.08). 271,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 82.02 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.40. The company has a market cap of £257.82 million, a P/E ratio of 204.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

