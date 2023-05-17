Tezos 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.60 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $832.14 million and $13.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,312,813 coins and its circulating supply is 938,116,807 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.