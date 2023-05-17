Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,698,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,748,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

