Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,364 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.18. 76,369,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,011,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.