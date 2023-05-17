Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $255.75 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003490 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $255.75 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006975 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003125 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001476 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 273,634,560 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
