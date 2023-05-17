Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $255.75 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003490 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $255.75 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003125 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 273,634,560 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

