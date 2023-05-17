Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Down 4.3%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 399,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 339,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,075,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

