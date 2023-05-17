Teradyne (TER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2023 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00.

4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00.

4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $104.00.

4/17/2023 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/24/2023 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 259,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

