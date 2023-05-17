Teradyne (TER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) in the last few weeks:
- 5/8/2023 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00.
- 4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00.
- 4/28/2023 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $104.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
- 3/24/2023 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Teradyne Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TER stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 259,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
