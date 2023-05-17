Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 392,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,430. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

