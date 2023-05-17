Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 5,870,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

