Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $679,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 303,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.
About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
