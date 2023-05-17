Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 13,004 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. 76,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,614. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

