Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 314 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $266.20. 129,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,574. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.