Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.26% of Teledyne Technologies worth $236,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,694. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.07 and a 200-day moving average of $418.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

